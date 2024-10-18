Mizuho Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $270.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.47.

ROK opened at $272.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.75. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,135,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

