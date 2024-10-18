Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of MNST opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

