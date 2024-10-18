Morgan Stanley Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,332,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

