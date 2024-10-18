Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$136,132.48 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$371.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRT.UN
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.