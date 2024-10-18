Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$136,132.48 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$371.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRT.UN

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.