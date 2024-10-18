Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 519,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 368,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
