Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 519,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 368,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

