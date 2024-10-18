Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.61 and last traded at C$18.61. Approximately 1,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.65.

Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.77.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.