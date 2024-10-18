Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 600 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78.

On Friday, September 6th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $9,144.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 57,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,032. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $648.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

