NatWest Group plc Increases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

NatWest Group plc lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,360,000 after buying an additional 3,421,396 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 162.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,185,000 after buying an additional 3,103,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

