Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 10,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

