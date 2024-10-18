Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,274 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,274 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 366,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,764 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

