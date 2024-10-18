Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,252,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

