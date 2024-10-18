Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 271,369 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 328,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 263,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 20.73%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

