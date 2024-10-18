Naviter Wealth LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after buying an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 164,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 148,580 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

