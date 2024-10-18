Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,622,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $389.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

