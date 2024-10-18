Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.