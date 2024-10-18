NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

