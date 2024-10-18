Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $635.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $687.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $693.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $653.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Netflix by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

