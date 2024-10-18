Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Netlist Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $219.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

