Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Sells $239,254.47 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $342,303. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NMRA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 1,916,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
