Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Sells $239,254.47 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $342,303. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NMRA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 1,916,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

