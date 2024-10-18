Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 920,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 663,458 shares.The stock last traded at $16.28 and had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMRA. Mizuho began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,715,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 371,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 194,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

