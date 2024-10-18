New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 97680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

New Age Metals Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.32.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

