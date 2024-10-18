NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

