Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Nikon Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

