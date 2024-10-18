Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.