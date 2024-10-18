Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

