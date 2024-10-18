Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

NCLH stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $23,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,213,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

