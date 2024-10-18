Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 689,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $118.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $530.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

