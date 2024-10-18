Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CEO James Richard Porter Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,761,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,240,197.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nuvalent Trading Down 2.5 %

NUVL stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nuvalent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

