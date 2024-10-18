Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CEO James Richard Porter Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,761,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,240,197.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nuvalent Trading Down 2.5 %
NUVL stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.
View Our Latest Analysis on NUVL
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- UPS vs. FedEx: Which Stock Delivers Better Holiday Gains?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.