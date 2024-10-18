nVerses Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

