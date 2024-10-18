nVerses Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRU opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -33.07%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

