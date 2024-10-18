nVerses Capital LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8,600.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,645.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

