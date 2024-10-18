nVerses Capital LLC Invests $394,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 285,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 732,359 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

