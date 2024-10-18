nVerses Capital LLC Invests $452,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.