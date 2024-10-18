nVerses Capital LLC Takes $418,000 Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SouthState by 26.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 1,313.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

