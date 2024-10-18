NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9,930.21 and last traded at $9,905.00, with a volume of 4138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9,768.29.
NVR Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9,286.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8,317.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at NVR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
