NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9,930.21 and last traded at $9,905.00, with a volume of 4138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9,768.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9,286.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8,317.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

