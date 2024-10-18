NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,414.11 or 1.00003387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006354 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

