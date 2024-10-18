Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 208.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 82,751 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $16.58 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

