Oasis Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.62 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $503.72 million and $16.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.24 or 0.03861680 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00041167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0707481 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $16,871,246.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

