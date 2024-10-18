Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 19,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 29,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

