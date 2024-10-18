OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,694 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 587,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

