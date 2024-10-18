OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after buying an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,878,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,684 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $120.44. 985,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,884. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.