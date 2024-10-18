OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 379,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,501. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $48.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

