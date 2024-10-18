OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea S. James acquired 33,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

