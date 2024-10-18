One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RTX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.18.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.