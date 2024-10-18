One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,412 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $149.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.39 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

