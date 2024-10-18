Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 263,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 422,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,804,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

