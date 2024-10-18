Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

VFMF stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

