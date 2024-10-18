Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $865,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 59,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $96,000. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

