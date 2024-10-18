Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 10,167 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Italy ETF makes up 1.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 1.50% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $440.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

