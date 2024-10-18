Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

